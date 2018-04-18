NEMA fraud: Yoruba youths allege plot to frame-up Osinbajo, others — Nigeria Today

NEMA fraud: Yoruba youths allege plot to frame-up Osinbajo, others

Yoruba youths, under the aegis of Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress have reacted to the plan by the House of Representatives panel currently investigating the alleged violation of public trust in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to invite Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. The House had last week concluded plan to invite Osinbajo, who doubles as […]

NEMA fraud: Yoruba youths allege plot to frame-up Osinbajo, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

