Neova MIDI ring lets musicians control their musical creations through gestures — Nigeria Today

Neova MIDI ring lets musicians control their musical creations through gestures
Like a whammy bar for a guitar, Neova is a brand new MIDI controller ring which musicians can wear on their right hand index finger to trigger different effects while they’re playing.
The post Neova MIDI ring lets musicians control their musical creations through gestures appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!