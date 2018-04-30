 Nerve-stimulating algorithm gives prosthetic limbs a lasting sense of touch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nerve-stimulating algorithm gives prosthetic limbs a lasting sense of touch

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Researchers at he University of IIllinois have found a way to use electric current to provide sensory feedback to the wearers of prosthetic limbs. The results can help restore a sense of touch to amputees.

The post Nerve-stimulating algorithm gives prosthetic limbs a lasting sense of touch appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.