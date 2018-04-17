 Nestle gain lifts NSE indices by 0.63% - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nestle gain lifts NSE indices by 0.63% – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Nestle gain lifts NSE indices by 0.63%
The Eagle Online
Betaglass followed with a gain of N3.55 to close at N75.50 , while GlaxosmithKline added N2.65 to close at N34 per share. By The Eagle Online On Apr 17, 2018. Share. Some blue chips recorded price appreciation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with the
Nestle gains boost NSE indices by 0.63%P.M. News
UBA Meets NSE's stringent corporate governance conditions, lists on NSE Premium BoardNairametrics

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.