Net profit hits N19.7b as Oando defies odds - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Net profit hits N19.7b as Oando defies odds
Oando Plc grew its net profit by 405 per cent to N19.7 billion in 2017, sustaining a positive trend of good performance over the past five quarters. Key extracts of the audited report and accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017 released at the …
