 NETCO posts N3.257bn profit before tax in 2017 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
NETCO posts N3.257bn profit before tax in 2017 – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


NETCO posts N3.257bn profit before tax in 2017
By Udeme Akpan. THE National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO) recorded a profit before tax of N3.257 billion for 2017 financial year. A breakdown showed that the company's revenue increased by 122 per cent to N22.46 billion in 2017
