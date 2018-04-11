Netflix waves goodbye to the Cannes Film Festival, citing differences — Nigeria Today

Netflix waves goodbye to the Cannes Film Festival, citing differences
Last year, a controversial decree banned future Netflix films from competition at Cannes Film Festival. Now, Netflix is cutting ties with Cannes altogether, citing the festival’s “archaic” distribution requirements.
