New Apple patent could help Siri learn newly created words and phrases — Nigeria Today

New Apple patent could help Siri learn newly created words and phrases
Apple has been awarded a new patent that could prove that the company is actively working on improving Siri. The patent describes technology that can recognize new words and phrases.
