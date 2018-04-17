New bid to get rid of De Lille - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

New bid to get rid of De Lille – Independent Online
Independent Online
New bid to get rid of De Lille
Independent Online
Cape Town – “These people are hell-bent on smearing my name and I am hell-bent on clearing my name,” says Mayor Patricia de Lille. This after the DA in Cape Town launched a new bid to get rid of De Lille, fresh from an elective conference where a …
DA has suffered reputational harm at De Lille's hands, says CT caucus
De Lille's head on the chopping block again as DA plans internal no-confidence vote
