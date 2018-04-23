 New Born Baby Found Dead In A Gutter In Kanu — Nigeria Today
New Born Baby Found Dead In A Gutter In Kanu

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

People were shocked after a new born baby was discovered dead in a big gutter in Kano state.

The incident which happened at Fagge Local Government Area, drew a large crowd to the scene after a young man entered the gutter filled with water and brought out the corpse of the dead baby which some say was dumped there.

Reports shows that, this is not the first time babies have been found dead in the area.

The baby’s corpse was later taken by residents for a proper burial.

