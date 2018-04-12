New coach Snook focused on Kenya's World Cup qualification - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

New coach Snook focused on Kenya’s World Cup qualification – Vanguard
Vanguard
New coach Snook focused on Kenya's World Cup qualification
New Zealand's Ian Snook was unveiled as the new Kenya rugby coach on Thursday and was immediately tasked with qualifying for next year's World Cup in Japan. Rugby. The appointment marks Snook's first foray into coaching a national side following …
World Cup qualification tops Snook's agenda
Snook urges unity as he is unveiled as Simbas boss
New Zealander Snook takes over as Simbas coach
