New Edwards principal ready to work with community, encourage student growth - Ames Tribune — Nigeria Today

New Edwards principal ready to work with community, encourage student growth – Ames Tribune
|
Ames Tribune
|
New Edwards principal ready to work with community, encourage student growth
Ames Tribune
Throughout her 18-year-long career in education, Kristi Mixdorf has worn a lot of hats. From the time she was in third grade, the Sidney, Iowa, native knew she wanted to be a teacher, and she has never wavered in that dedication through the years, from …
Guilty: Student Attacked Principal With Wooden Staff And Spear
GES investigates gun attack by JHS pupil against headmaster
Records: STEM principal, assistant docked 3 days pay after mishandling report
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!