New episode of Professor Johnbull depicts life of keke riders — Nigeria Today

New episode of Professor Johnbull depicts life of keke riders. Season six of the epic comedy and didactic drama, Professor Johnbull, opened this week with a showcase of the life of keke – tricycle riders. The prime time television drama series is sponsored by telecommunications firm, Globacom.

Season Six which started Sunday, April 8 is aired on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel and also on GOTV Channel 2 by 6.00 p.m. A repeat broadcast will be aired on Thursday at 9.30 p.m. on both stations.

The program is also broadcast on the terrestrial channel of NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes on Tuesday at 8.30 p.m., with a repeat broadcast on Friday at the same time and on the same channels. Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, will broadcast the show on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. with a repeat broadcast on Saturday also at 8.30p.m.

Titled Anthony Keke, this first edition of the season looks at the lifestyle of a typical Keke (commercial tricycle) rider, who depends on taking alcohol and other stimulants to function.

In the show, Prof. Johnbull’s gateman, Abadnego (Martins Nebo) makes advances at the erudite Professor’s daughter, Elizabeth, acted by Queen Nwokoye; Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso). Anthony the Keke rider in the play represents the typical keke rider and he does all the evils that some of them are akin to, including disobedience to traffic rules with impunity, riding without licence, quarrelling with passengers and being unnecessarily abusive and unruly.

“Viewers will have a good laugh as a drunk Anthony, takes off with a passenger’s luggage without the passenger, only to see ghosts on the way,” Globacom stated in a pre-show press release. Viewers need to hear what Professor Johnbull, acted by Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK), will say about the mischievous antics of these tricycle riders.

