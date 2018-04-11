New fashion label I.RASA presents resort collection titled 'Ethnik - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

New fashion label I.RASA presents resort collection titled ‘Ethnik – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
New fashion label I.RASA presents resort collection titled 'Ethnik
Pulse Nigeria
This emerging womenswear label creates pieces that are in equal parts stylish, functional and timeless. Published: 2 minutes ago; Ntianu Obiora. Print; eMail · New fashion label I.RASA presents resort collection titled 'Ethnik Twist' play. New fashion …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!