New Gen out with ‘Oramipada’ — Nigeria Today

New Gen out with ‘Oramipada’

Gospel sensation New Gen has released his much talked about gospel song Oramipada.

Rendered in yoruba, Oramipada which translates “You Redeemed Me” is a song by New Generation released in March 2018.

The song according to the artiste was inspired by the Holy Ghost speaks of the redemption works of Jesus Christ and the victory every believer has through this.

“This song can be dubbed a song of Victory to the Great Redeemer who gave us victory over sin and retrieved the keys of eternal life from death and endowed us with life eternal” said New Gen

“O gba kokoro lowo Iku, Ogbe iku mi ni isegun… iye mi wa ninu re… (He retrieved the keys from death, He swallowed up death in victory, I live in Him…). A part of the lyrics read.

Oramipada was produced by Phatstringz and is available for download on major music dowload sites.

