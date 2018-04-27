 New Hollywood movie reflects changing nature of 'Nigerian Prince' 419 email scams - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Hollywood movie reflects changing nature of ‘Nigerian Prince’ 419 email scams – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

New Hollywood movie reflects changing nature of 'Nigerian Prince' 419 email scams
Naija247news
It has all the hallmarks of a typical scam. First-time filmmaker Faraday Okoro was offered $1 million by some people he didn't know very well to make his debut movie, “Nigerian Prince.” Except this wasn't a scam, more like what New York-based Nigerian

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.