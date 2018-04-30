 New jobs to keep people in NT: Gunner - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New jobs to keep people in NT: Gunner – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

New jobs to keep people in NT: Gunner
Daily Mail
The Northern Territory must invest in creating jobs to stop people leaving, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said ahead of Tuesday's budget and after a major economic report ranked the NT as the nation's second-worst. The quarterly CommSec State of the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.