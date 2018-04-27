 New Minimum Wage: I’ll Support Labour In Senate – Senator Sani — Nigeria Today
New Minimum Wage: I’ll Support Labour In Senate – Senator Sani

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani, has backed labour’s call for a minimum wage increase in the country. He disclosed this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday. He said he would support the motion for upward review of minimum wage in the country […]

