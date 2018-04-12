New Music: 1Da Banton – Jowo — Nigeria Today

New Music: 1Da Banton – Jowo

Following the success of his debut extended play titled The Banton EP; next rated music star 1Da Banton releases fresh music in-form of a brand new self-produced single titled Jowo. 1da Banton once again delivers an infectious song, boasting a stellar production, honeyed vocals, an ear-worm hook, a memorable melody that will carry Jowo to the […]

