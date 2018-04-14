New Music: A-Q – Shaking Tables — Nigeria Today

New Music: A-Q – Shaking Tables

2018 Headies Best Rap Album and lyricist on the roll nominee, A-Q delivers 5 mins of straight knowledge on this classic hip hop joint, touching on different topics systematically. This rap joint was produced by Beats By Jayy. Listen and Download below: Download

