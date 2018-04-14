New Music: A-Q – Shaking Tables — Nigeria Today

New Music: A-Q – Shaking Tables
2018 Headies Best Rap Album and lyricist on the roll nominee, A-Q delivers 5 mins of straight knowledge on this classic hip hop joint, touching on different topics systematically. This rap joint was produced by Beats By Jayy. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: A-Q – Shaking Tables appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!