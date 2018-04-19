New Music: Bisa Kdei feat. Sarkodie – Pocket — Nigeria Today

New Music: Bisa Kdei feat. Sarkodie – Pocket
Highlife is still very much alive today, and one of its proponents is Ghanaian Bisa Kdei.
The singer has a new song out, off his album “Highlife Konnect.” It’s titled “Pocket” and features rapper Sarkodie.
Listen to the song below:
