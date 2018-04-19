 New Music: Bisa Kdei feat. Sarkodie – Pocket — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Music: Bisa Kdei feat. Sarkodie – Pocket

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

New Music: Bisa Kdei feat. Sarkodie - Pocket | BellaNaija

Highlife is still very much alive today, and one of its proponents is Ghanaian Bisa Kdei.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The singer has a new song out, off his album “Highlife Konnect.” It’s titled “Pocket” and features rapper Sarkodie.

Listen to the song below:


The post New Music: Bisa Kdei feat. Sarkodie – Pocket appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.