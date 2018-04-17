New Music: D-O – Itty Bitty — Nigeria Today

New Music: D-O – Itty Bitty

As fast rising star, D-O turns a year older today, he blesses fans with a surprise record titled, Itty Bitty. The record sees D-O back in his dance-hall comfort zone giving the ladies something to whine to. The record which was produced by Makblaize & 30Hertz embodies D-O’s signature alternative dance hall. Listen and Download […]

The post New Music: D-O – Itty Bitty appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

