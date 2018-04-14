New Music: Dammy Krane – Cocky + Wait — Nigeria Today

New Music: Dammy Krane – Cocky + Wait

Dammy Krane refuses to be outdone as he releases 2 more singles barely 24hrs after the release of Slay Mama featuring Small Doctor. The new singles Cocky, produced by Giggs is fresh out the booth while Wait is a tune off his recently released project Leader Of The Street EP. Listen and Download below: Cocky Download Wait Download

The post New Music: Dammy Krane – Cocky + Wait appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

