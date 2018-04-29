New Music: Davido – Assurance — Nigeria Today

New Music: Davido – Assurance

DMW Boss, Davido comes out ruggedly with this smash, titled “Assurance”. The track is reportedly dedicated to Davido’s long time Girlfriend Chioma.

“Assurance” which might be off Davido’s debut album which premieres soon, is also dedicated to Guys out there who really loves and care about their woman.

This is the new Davido’s single sequel to the viral success of “Fia”.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Davido-Assurance.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Quotable Lyrics

“I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover o… She get the dollar, she dey wear designer o. I am looking for my sister, Chioma my lover o, She get the dollar, Chioma my lover. She say give me Assurance, Assurance, I give my baby Assurance, I give my baby Lifetime insurance Yeah”

The post New Music: Davido – Assurance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

