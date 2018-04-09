New Music: Davina Oriakhi x Preye – Vanity — Nigeria Today

New Music: Davina Oriakhi x Preye – Vanity
Vanity produced by Gabriel Ryder is a 90’s R&B/Soul influenced duet written and performed by Davina Oriakhi and Preyé whose voices mesh beautifully as they lament over the meaningless chase for material possessions and fickle pleasures. Engineered by Tay Iwar. Listen below: Get Vanity on: Spotify | Apple Music
