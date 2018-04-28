 New Music: D’banj – Action — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Music: D’banj – Action

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Anytime DB Records Boss, D’banj comes with a new music, we all know it’s a banger. This new banger is titled, “Action”.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“Action” is D’Banj’s second track of the year which was premiered after the massive success of “Issa Banger”.

The beautiful tune of Action was perfectly produced by YBNL in-house Producer, Pheelz.


Listen and Enjoy!


DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments


The post New Music: D’banj – Action appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.