New Music: D’banj – Action — Nigeria Today

New Music: D’banj – Action
Anytime DB Records Boss, D’banj comes with a new music, we all know it’s a banger. This new banger is titled, “Action”.
“Action” is D’Banj’s second track of the year which was premiered after the massive success of “Issa Banger”.
The beautiful tune of Action was perfectly produced by YBNL in-house Producer, Pheelz.
Listen and Enjoy!
