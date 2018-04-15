New Music: DJ Lambo feat. Small Doctor & Mr. Real – Kunta Kunte — Nigeria Today

New Music: DJ Lambo feat. Small Doctor & Mr. Real – Kunta Kunte
Choc Boi Nation president and ace disc jockey – DJ Lambo comes through with her first single of the year. The street-tailored number titled Kunta Kunte features street-hop acts – Small Doctor and Mr. Real. Production credit goes to CKay. Listen and Download below: Download
