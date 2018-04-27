 New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Kiss Daniel – Baba — Nigeria Today
New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Kiss Daniel – Baba

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

With his hit track with star boy Wizkid – “Nowo” not just being a celebratory tune for Rihanna, but still topping music charts nationwide and amassing nearly 5 million views on YouTube, DJ Spinall is certainly not taking a break this year as he drops yet another banger.

The track titled “Baba” features the super talented Kiss Daniel and produced by The Cap Music’s in house producer Killer Tunes.

Listen to the track HERE.

