New Music: DJ Spinall Ft. Kiss Daniel – Baba — Nigeria Today

New Music: DJ Spinall Ft. Kiss Daniel – Baba





Award winning Nigeria Disc Jockey DJ Spinall is at it again with a new jam titled “Baba” featuring Nigerian music sensation, Kiss Daniel.

“Baba” produced by Killertunes, was premiere sequel to the viral success of “Nowo” on which feature the star-boy Record Boss, Wizkid.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/DJ-Spinall-X-Kiss-Daniel-Baba.mp3





DOWNLOAD MP3

