New Music: Dude Tetsola – Your Man — Nigeria Today

New Music: Dude Tetsola – Your Man

Dublin based International recording artist and songwriter, Dude Tetsola is back with another mind blowing classic love song, Your Man.

This single according to Dude Tetsola is aimed at meeting all class of music lovers world wide.

The song produced by Odax, is a reflection of Dude Tetsola’s outstanding vocal dexterity and versatility to play with different genre of music to create a unique sound.

Listen and Download below:



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Dude-Tetsola-Your-Man.mp3

Download

