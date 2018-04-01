New Music: Eben feat. Nathaniel Bassey – No One Like You — Nigeria Today

New Music: Eben feat. Nathaniel Bassey – No One Like You
Worship ministers Eben and Nathaniel Bassey collaborate on this brand new worship song titled No One Like You. This soft solemn song of worship to God will inspire and pull you into an atmosphere of praise and worship to the almighty God. Get stirred up by the voices of both anointed worshipers as we join God’s people all over the […]
