New Music: Frank Edwards – I’m Supernatural — Nigeria Today

New Music: Frank Edwards – I’m Supernatural

Rocktown Kingscorner premieres brand new single “I’m Supernatural” by gospel artiste, Frank Edwards.

“I’m Supernatural” is an edifying song that speaks not only to one’s heart but also to one’s situation. It’s a proclamation or supernatural strength and divinity in Christ.

The self produced track which had been teased by Frank for weeks now, is accompanied by befitting visuals shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria.

