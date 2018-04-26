 New Music: Frank Edwards – I’m Supernatural — Nigeria Today
New Music: Frank Edwards – I’m Supernatural

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Rocktown Kingscorner premieres brand new single “I’m Supernatural” by gospel artiste, Frank Edwards.

“I’m Supernatural” is an edifying song that speaks not only to one’s heart but also to one’s situation. It’s a proclamation or supernatural strength and divinity in Christ.

The self produced track which had been teased by Frank for weeks now, is accompanied by befitting visuals shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria.

Listen and watch the video below:


The post New Music: Frank Edwards – I’m Supernatural appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

