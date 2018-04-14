 New Music: Halbee – Ma Foh — Nigeria Today
New Music: Halbee – Ma Foh

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Music

Dope Nation Boss Halbee kick starts the year 2018 with a new single titled “Ma_Foh”, which was produced by ENDEETONE, Mixed and Mastered by JAD. After the success of SUMMER TIME, he gives us this thrilling banger again. Twitter: @Iam_halbee Snapchat: @Iam_halbee

