New Music: Irini Mando – Six In The Morning — Nigeria Today

New Music: Irini Mando – Six In The Morning

Having spent the last 12 months working on new music, independent singer-songwriter Irini Mando is ready to reconnect with her growing fan base. The London-based artist has shared brand-new single Six In The Morning, her first release in a year. Written by Irini, the track brings together an impressive line-up. It was produced by Buzzin […]

The post New Music: Irini Mando – Six In The Morning appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

