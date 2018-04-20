New Music: Iyanya – Biko — Nigeria Today

New Music: Iyanya – Biko
Temple Music singer and performer, Iyanya, has released the audio and visuals of his new single, “Biko.”
The video which was shot in the capital of Cross River state, Calabar, by Temple Motion Pictures showcases a creative blend of the rich Efik culture and style.
See the video below:
The post New Music: Iyanya – Biko appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!