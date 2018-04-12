 New Music: Jesse Raey – No Drama — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Music: Jesse Raey – No Drama

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian idol season 4 top 8 finalist, Jesse Raey who is a vocalist, producer and song writer drops his long awaited single No Drama. No drama talks about reaching relationship goals and not allowing various vices affect your relationship. Composing this piece of art was quite easy because we all have experienced drama in our […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.