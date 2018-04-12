New Music: Jesse Raey – No Drama — Nigeria Today

New Music: Jesse Raey – No Drama
Nigerian idol season 4 top 8 finalist, Jesse Raey who is a vocalist, producer and song writer drops his long awaited single No Drama. No drama talks about reaching relationship goals and not allowing various vices affect your relationship. Composing this piece of art was quite easy because we all have experienced drama in our […]
