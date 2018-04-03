New Music: Kobi Jonz – Down For Me + Conscious feat. DJ Boat — Nigeria Today

New Music: Kobi Jonz – Down For Me + Conscious feat. DJ Boat

As we get into the second quarter of this amazing music year, Talented Nigerian artist and wavy lyricist Kobi Jonz serves two new singles from his forthcoming body of work. Down For Me, produced, mixed and mastered by StGthaprodigy Download Conscious, featuring Ghana’s international DJ Boat, produced by Czurebeats, mixed and mastered by Andy D’Angelo. […]

The post New Music: Kobi Jonz – Down For Me + Conscious feat. DJ Boat appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

