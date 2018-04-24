New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo — Nigeria Today

New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo





YBNL’s finest, Olamide who has got no chill for releasing hit songs is back again with this new banger, titled “Owo Shayo”.

“Owo Shayo” serves as another dance-entry-tune which baddo serves on a para-mode. The beautiful tune is for the street and the Steet-King takes charge with his lines in his new banger.

The new song which might obviously peak on the charts is produced by YBNL’s in-house producer, Pheelz.





Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Olamide-Owo-Shayo-prod.-Pheelz.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

