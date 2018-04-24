 New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo — Nigeria Today
New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

With collaborations with the likes of Phyno and Sina Rambo behind him, rapper Olamide has blessed us with his own solo offering.

He has finally released “Owo Shayo,” this one produced by Pheelz.

Listen to the track below:

