 New Music: Patoranking – Suh Different — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Music: Patoranking – Suh Different

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

New Music: Patoranking - Suh Different | BellaNaijaPatoranking has today released a brand new track ‘Suh Different’ currently available to stream and purchase across all digital retail platforms.

“Suh Different” is produced by Mix Master Garzy who goes back to basics with this new track – a Patoranking dancehall inspired anthem.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This vibrant summer sound also has Jamaican street selector Ikel Marvlus from Team Shella on the intro. The video is set to be released this Friday.

You can stream or buy the song via empire.lnk.to/SuhDifferent

The post New Music: Patoranking – Suh Different appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.