New Music: Patoranking – Suh Different — Nigeria Today

New Music: Patoranking – Suh Different
Patoranking has today released a brand new track ‘Suh Different’ currently available to stream and purchase across all digital retail platforms.
“Suh Different” is produced by Mix Master Garzy who goes back to basics with this new track – a Patoranking dancehall inspired anthem.
This vibrant summer sound also has Jamaican street selector Ikel Marvlus from Team Shella on the intro. The video is set to be released this Friday.
You can stream or buy the song via empire.lnk.to/SuhDifferent
