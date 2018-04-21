New Music: Phyno x Olamide – Onyeoma — Nigeria Today

New Music: Phyno x Olamide – Onyeoma

Rappers Phyno and Olamide have linked up to bless us with a brand new banger titled “Onyeoma“.

The record was produced by Pheelz and ticks the boxes in terms of connecting with the streets while maintaining mainstream appeal.

Listen



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Phyno-x-Olamide-Onyeoma-prod.-Pheelz.mp3

Download

