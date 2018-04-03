New Music: Reekado Banks – Pull Up — Nigeria Today

New Music: Reekado Banks – Pull Up
Mavin Records superstar Reekado Banks unveils yet another single. This one is titled Pull Up, produced by Altims. The track was mixed and mastered by Swaps. Listen below: Download
