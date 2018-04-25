New Music: Samklef – Eshani — Nigeria Today

New Music: Samklef – Eshani
This one is loud and clear. Samklef just came through with a different fire vibe.
This one is titled “Eshani,” and is produced by Ozedicus.
Listen to the track below:
