New Music: Seyi Shay feat. Flavour & DJ Consequence – Alele — Nigeria Today

New Music: Seyi Shay feat. Flavour & DJ Consequence – Alele

Sultry diva Seyi Shay stuns with new music lifted off her hugely anticipated extended play christened “Electric Package [Volume 1].”

She commands in her new DJ Coublon produced single “Alele,” which features highlife king Flavour and raved DJ Consequence.

“Alele” is a robust afro-pop fusion with Eastern Nigerian high-life music; featuring a surefire hook, melody, production and vocals delivery from all parties.

The highlife influenced number arrives after the massive success of Shay’s previous outings “Bia” and “YOLO” and it leads “Electric Package” which is slated to be released in weeks.

Nonetheless, waste no time and familiarise your ears with the electric “Alele.”

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Seyi-Shay-Alele-ft.-Flavour-Dj-Consequence.mp3

