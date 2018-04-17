New Music: Sina Rambo feat. Olamide – Baba Sina Rambo — Nigeria Today

New Music: Sina Rambo feat. Olamide – Baba Sina Rambo
HKN Music artist Sina Rambo returns with a new single titled Baba Sina Rambo in praise of his father, the famous “dancing senator“. The track features YBNL head Olamide and was produced by Young Jonn. Listen below:
