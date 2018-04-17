New Music: Sina Rambo feat. Olamide – Baba Sina Rambo — Nigeria Today

New Music: Sina Rambo feat. Olamide – Baba Sina Rambo

HKN Music artist Sina Rambo returns with a new single titled Baba Sina Rambo in praise of his father, the famous “dancing senator“. The track features YBNL head Olamide and was produced by Young Jonn. Listen below:

The post New Music: Sina Rambo feat. Olamide – Baba Sina Rambo appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

