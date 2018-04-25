 New Music: Solidstar – Eleganza — Nigeria Today
New Music: Solidstar – Eleganza

Posted on Apr 25, 2018

New Music: Solidstar - Eleganza | BellaNaijaSinger, songwriter and performer, Solidstar is fresh out with a new banger entitled ‘Eleganza‘ as he opens a new chapter in his career.

He teams up with talented producer, Kel P to serve up a groovy dancehall tune tipped to rock the air waves and heat-up the dance floor.

“Eleganza” is released under his own Shaba Entertainment imprint and his newly signed handlers, ONE Management.

