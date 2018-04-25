 New Music: Solidstar – Eleganza — Nigeria Today
New Music: Solidstar – Eleganza

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment


Just after the massive success of “Emi O Mo”, Shaba Entertainment Boss, Solidstar unveils his new single, titled “Eleganza”.

The “Natural Something” crooner debuts “Eleganza” with superb vocals that could easily send your foots to the dance floor.

Eleganza which is produced by Kel P is Solidstar’s second single of the year.


Listen and Enjoy!


