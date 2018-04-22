New Music: Terry Tha Rapman – Terry Pablo — Nigeria Today

New Music: Terry Tha Rapman – Terry Pablo
Terry Tha Rapman releases his first major track of 2018 titled ‘Terry Pablo’. You can add that name to his long list of aliases.
2018 promises to a big year for Terry Tha Rapman as he gets to release his movie ‘Boyz Are Not Smiling.’
You can stream the track below:
The post New Music: Terry Tha Rapman – Terry Pablo appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!