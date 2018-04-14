New Music: Trey Tiny – Credit Alert — Nigeria Today

New Music: Trey Tiny – Credit Alert

The New School King of trap Trey Tiny has unleashed another dope joint. The Multi-talented singer and songwriter, who’s real name is Omogbai Iremi makes a return with a different classic trap tune titled “Credit Alert”. This is a hustler’s anthem, click the link below to take a listen/download. Produced by Breexxy; mixed and mastered […]

