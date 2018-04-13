 New Music: VeeJay – Lipstick — Nigeria Today
New Music: VeeJay – Lipstick

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

“Lipstick” is VeeJay’s newest single and he doesn’t mind appreciating his lady’s makeup as long as that’s not all there is to her. Lipstick is an AfroPop fusion that covers “Sin City” by Kiss Daniel. Enjoy and Share. Connect with VeeJay on all Social Media platforms: @lordveejay Listen/Download here:

